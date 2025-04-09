We visit the historic market town in the heart of the South Shropshire Hills offering scenic views - and community

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Even on a quiet Monday morning, when half of the businesses in its high street are closed for the day, you’ll be able to find people smiling at strangers as they pass by, stopping for a quick chat with local business owners or popping into bakeries for a flat white and a sweet treat.

On this beautiful Spring day, it was evident that this may be one of the quieter towns in Shropshire compared to neighbouring towns Ludlow and Shrewsbury, but there’s definitely much to like.

There’s much to be explored too, one Church Stretton resident tells us.

Love Your Neighbourhood: Church Stretton. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

Sue Mitchell said she’s lived in the historic town for the last 28 years, after previously residing in Lancashire and the Cotswolds.

Standing outside the flower shop JR Thomas in Sandford Avenue, Sue said she appreciates the strong sense of community in Church Stretton, where she volunteers and works in local shops.

“It’s a real lovely community, you know everybody, and there is so much going on - there’s always stuff going on,” Sue said.

“I do a lot of volunteering work, I work at a couple of the shops, as well, so it's lovely and it's a great place to visit.

“I'm actually involved with the arts festival in the summertime, and that's two weeks worth of music and drama. And we get people coming from all over the country.”

Sue said that people who live here have "everything on their doorstep”.