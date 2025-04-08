Owners of Shropshire’s 'first floating sound bath' say business has been booming as they announce new opening in Wolverhampton

Married couple Kevin and Derren Bimpson launched Serenity Waves back in December 2024 with sessions held at The Quarry Swimming and Fitness Centre in Shrewsbury and Oswestry Leisure Centre.

The business, which enables clients to float on an airbed in a pool while being enveloped in soothing sound frequencies, has come after the couple’s own struggles following the birth of their son nearly four years ago.

Kevin and Derren Bimpson launched Serenity Waves in December 2024. Photo: Serenity Waves

Speaking to the Shropshire Star, Kevin, originally from Liverpool, explained: “I'm sure most parents go through stress and anxiety [after having kids] and we were going through that too, more so my wife, so we looked to doctors for medication.

“It wasn't working for my wife, so then we looked at other avenues. We came across Elaine Aston, who is now one of our sound practitioners, and we were introduced to sound healing, which eases and relaxes the system essentially.

“A few years on, we wanted to start a business and we thought it would be a great idea to introduce the sound healing experience that we've experienced over the years to other people.

“There are sound baths in Shropshire but absolutely no floating sound baths anywhere around Shropshire, so we just thought it would be a good idea to start that here.”