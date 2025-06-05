Former Natwest bank in Wem could become convenience store and off-licence under new plans
A former bank which has sat empty for nearly a decade could get a new lease of life if plans to turn it into a convenience store are approved.
Plans submitted to Shropshire Council this week could see the Grade II listed former Natwest building at 41 High Street, Wem, become a new off licence and grocery shop.
Retail bank Natwest shut down its branch in Wem in July 2016, and while the upper floors of the former bank had earlier been converted into residential apartments, the ground floor remains vacant.
Applicant Mr Piramananthan Paramanantham has applied for listed building consent for changes to the historic building, and says the proposed new store would provide an "essential community service" - if his plans are approved.