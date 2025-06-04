Road closed and air ambulance on scene after crash involving 'motorcyclist and four vehicles' on Telford A442
Emergency services including the air ambulance have been sent to the A442 in Telford following reports of a collision involving several vehicles and a motorbike.
Police, ambulance and the fire services rushed to the A442 Eastern Primary following reports of a collision just before 5pm.
The incident occurred on the northbound carriageway, close to Telford Central railway station.
The air ambulance was also spotted circling above the railway station following the incident.
A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the collision involved a "motorcyclist and four vehicles".
An eye witness reported the northbound carriageway had been closed following the incident, and live traffic data showed queues were backing up around the Hollinswood Interchange and the town centre.
The emergency services have been approached for more information.