Road closed and air ambulance on scene after crash involving 'motorcyclist and four vehicles' on Telford A442

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Police, ambulance and the fire services rushed to the A442 Eastern Primary following reports of a collision just before 5pm.

The incident occurred on the northbound carriageway, close to Telford Central railway station.

The scene of the collision on the A442 in Telford

The air ambulance was also spotted circling above the railway station following the incident.

The scene of the collision on the A442 in Telford

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the collision involved a "motorcyclist and four vehicles".

An eye witness reported the northbound carriageway had been closed following the incident, and live traffic data showed queues were backing up around the Hollinswood Interchange and the town centre.

The northbound road was closed following the collision

The emergency services have been approached for more information.