Free workshop for 'high growth' small businesses set to take place at Shrewsbury's historic Flaxmill

The Investment Ready Workshop: Raising Funding for High-Growth SMEs is being organised by the Shropshire Growth Hub in partnership with FundingHero, British Business Bank and Barclays Eagle Labs.

Limited to just 20 high-growth small businesses with annual turnover of at least £100,000, the workshop will provide a practical roadmap for accessing financial investment via loans or equity.

Jim Shirley, founder of FundingHero and an experienced chief financial officer with expertise in raising capital and growing companies towards exit, will lead the event.

"Small businesses need to access funding for a variety of reasons, but navigating the complexities of fundraising can seem overwhelming and time-consuming," he said.

“The FundingHero platform aims to make the whole process much easier and less stressful, and I'm pleased to provide an opportunity for Shropshire businesses to try the platform for free and in the process introduce them to all the benefits it can offer in raising finance."

Emma Chapman, manager of the Shropshire Growth Hub, added: "This is a fabulous opportunity for our businesses, and we are pleased to be partnering with FundingHero as well as collaborating with British Business Bank and Barclays Eagle Labs. The initiative represents another step in the Shropshire Growth Hub's commitment to providing tailored, practical support to help local enterprises thrive and grow."

The event is free for eligible businesses in the Shropshire Council area and attendees will receive a free 12-month licence to the FundingHero platform, which simplifies the fundraising process for small businesses looking to scale up.

The workshop will run from 10am to 1pm and businesses will be selected based on potential impact. To register interest for the event, visit https://www.marchesgrowthhub.co.uk/events/investment-ready-workshop-raising-funding-for-high-growth-smes/