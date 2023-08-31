The route down to the cellar. Photo: Marston's

Brewer Marston's has applied for permission to install a fire curtain between the cellar and a key passageway at the Bull Inn, at Butcher Row, in Shrewsbury.

The rolling way down to the cellar is the only way that beer barrels can be delivered to the 18th century inn. But the rolling way connection where beer barrels are run down into the cellar runs directly into a passageway that is an evacuation route.

Marston's has applied for listed building consent to install the fire curtain at the Grade II building.

The brewer has told the council that following a fire risk assessment there is a "recommendation to provide a fire resistant compartment to the basement/cellar access doors/hatch; in order to stop the spread of fire from the basement up the rolling way into the passage above".

They continue: "The doors/hatch in question, which is the only means of beer delivery to the cellar itself and are flush to the floor, are located within the passage to the right hand side of the pub.

"This passage serves as both an access to and primary means of escape for the pub, letting rooms and private accommodation above."

Marston's said if remedial works need to be carried out the pub will be cordoned off where appropriate and guests will be allowed to drink and dine in the opposite area whilst works are taking place to ensure that there are no H&S risks to occupants or staff.

The corridor in which the trap door is located. Photo: Marston's

"We ensure that the character and appearance of the building will be preserved with the works taken place.

"It is considered that the works are sensibly designed, proportioned and respects the setting of the listed building.

"With the new proposals the public house, this will provide safer work environments for staff and secure public house for guests.

"This statement is prepared in support of the listed building application for works listed above."

The application is out for public consultation with Shropshire Council's planning department which has a determination deadline of Monday, September 25.