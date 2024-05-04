Aviation firm to continue support for region's air ambulance

Babcock International Group (Babcock) has secured a new contract with the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity (MAAC) – which has three bases, including its headquarters at Cosford, across the region.

Babcock will continue as MAAC’s aviation partner for the next 10 years, operating the fleet of helicopters as well as providing ground support, engineering and pilots.

A leading specialist in air ambulance operations, Babcock worked with MAAC since the charity started operating more than 33 years ago.

Together, they have responded to more than 75,000 lifesaving missions, flying 365 days a year, 12 hours a day, from the bases at Cosford, Strensham and Tatenhill.

MAAC works across the Midlands to provide hospital level emergency care to those who need it most.

As part of the contract Babcock will provide helicopter upgrades and introduce increased capabilities including enhanced night flying operations that will enable the charity to support patients requiring the most critical care.

Chloe Barker, Managing Director of Babcock’s UK aviation business, said: “The invaluable work that MAAC delivers to local communities helps save thousands of lives every year. Babcock has been supporting the charity since its inception and we are proud of our role in helping to deliver essential helicopter emergency medical services across the region.

“We’re delighted to be extending our long-standing partnership and further enhancing the service as we look to the future together.”

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity CEO, Hanna Sebright, added: “Babcock has safely and effectively supported and managed our fleet of aircraft, helping us deliver more than 75,000 lifesaving missions across Gloucestershire, Herefordshire, Shropshire, Staffordshire, the West Midlands and Worcestershire. We look forward to continuing our long-term partnership with Babcock.”