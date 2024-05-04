Council looking to carry out more market hall improvements

Oswestry Town Council is inviting interested parties to submit a tender for the contract of improvements to the Powis Market Hall in the heart of Oswestry.

This project is funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), which has seen several improvements already carried out at the building – including external decoration and branding.

The project is set to include work to improve entrances, lighting, flooring, decoration, and a new heritage clock.

The council said applicants "must offer professional services from a multi-disciplinary team led by a suitably qualified architect and/or companies with civil and structural engineering expertise and technical knowledge around space planning".

In a statement it added: "The appointed contractor will need to support the council to progress from identified improvements to delivery. This includes the appraisal of options including design which will incorporate practical recommendations and fully costed solutions.

"Several practical improvements have already been delivered including external decoration and branding. Improvements within the scope of the contract include groundwork to improve accessibility and entrances; heritage LED lighting and installation; improvements to the internal flooring, lighting and decoration; and a new heritage clock."

The anticipated start date of the project is June 2024, with work being completed by mid-February 2025.

The closing date for applications is noon on Friday, May 31.

Organisations interested in the opportunity can request the full tender pack by e-mailing enquiries@oswestry-tc.gov.uk.