Shropshire Chamber's Network of Women event is a sell-out

The Network of Women event will take place on May 22, at Hawkstone Hall and Gardens, in Weston, and it will be hosted by Shropshire Chamber of Commerce.

Kelly Riedel, the Chamber’s events and training manager, said the response had been incredible.

“We’re delighted to see so many women in business keen to meet with other like-minded people and it looks set to be an extremely busy and lively event,” she said.

The session will include a networking lunch and guest speaker on the day would be Colleen Mullarkey of Nourish Holistic Wellbeing, who will offer advice on how to reduce stress and achieve more from your business.

“We’re particularly pleased to welcome our sponsors for the event – the West Midland Reserve Forces and Cadets Association,” Kelly said.

“It’s the first time they’ve joined us as sponsors, and we’re looking forward to building a close and fruitful relationship with them as we go forward.”

Siamha Butt, head of engagement at West Midlands Reserve Forces and Cadets Association, said: “I have personally attended previous Network of Women events, and they resonate well with how we engage in the wider Defence infrastructure, where we raise awareness of the Armed Forces Covenant while expanding our links with local businesses.

“Networking like this helps us to strengthen relationships and by working with other networks, we can mutually support each other’s goals.

“West Midland Reserve Forces and Cadets Association has an influential and wide-ranging role across the local area. We help to promote and support the Reserves, Cadets and wider military in the community by liaising with local authorities, employers, key networks and individuals.

“Part of this work involves helping employers to enhance their workforce through seeing the value of transferable skills that members of the Armed Forces community can bring to their organisation, and how they can support the development and wellbeing of these personnel.

“Our Association is also committed to supporting the wellbeing of our own staff and membership, so we are excited to learn more from Colleen about how we can maximise wellness in an ever-changing and fast-paced working environment.”