There are occasions when you need to go the extra mile to make a success of something you enjoy.

So when Maddie Ashbrook and her mum Stella came up with MOOand BOOM, a sustainable lifestyle and wellbeing shop in Whitchurch during lockdown, it was important to stand out from the crowd a little.

Plenty of people open up independent shops on the high street and sell great products, but is what they offer different?

For Maddie, creating a ‘shopping experience’ is something she believes can make that difference to customers.

And so, while Mooand BOOM stocks fully sustainable clothing, that is eco-friendly, plus pure beauty products, nutrition-based goods, antiques, stationary, beautiful handmade soft furnishings and aromatherapy, there’s so much more to capture the attention of those visiting the shop.

MOOand BOOM includes a cafe and also space for activities such as journalling workshops, creating your own skincare products or making driftwood wind chimes plus yoga and pilates classes

“We try to change things all the time,” says young entrepreneur Maddie, who recently scooped another award from the Federation of Small Businesses.

“So we do events to make visits here more interesting for customers."

“We don’t want to be like everyone else so we do, for example, creative workshops, and things like fashion shows.

“In retail, you have to try and change it up nowadays. People like things a bit different and so we make it an experience. We don’t just want to be a shop but a destination that people will travel to. That’s what we have always wanted to be.”

Such experiences have helped bring success to the business in its fledgling years, having been born out of an idea during the pandemic.

Maddie lost her job during that time when the company she was working for in London was forced to close.

She had been working as a product coordinator for a luxury cashmere company but Covid made her reassess and when her mum Stella also lost her job they decided it was time to branch out.

“It was a time to reflect and reassess,” adds Maddie. “I was interested in sustainability and that was important to me, the whole idea of things being sourced correctly.”

The pair had a passion to launch a more eco-friendly lifestyle business, which inspired MOOand BOOM, focusing around the wellbeing of people as well as the environment. Maddie signed the lease for the shop, in Green End, Whitchurch, on her 21st birthday.

Products are sourced from sustainable wholesalers from the UK. The business started as a pop-up shop selling pre-loved, or second-hand, clothing and expanded to offer furniture and other homeware goods.

“We wanted to see what it would be like,” Maddie said. “It was really well received.

“Then I signed a lease in 2021 for the shop and we haven’t looked back since.

“I have really loved it so far and soon realised it was what I wanted to do with my career."

“Of course, retail can be hard for everyone but we are positive and when I look back over the last three years, I feel like we have achieved a lot.

“I love the buying side of the business but also enjoy being in the shop.

“There’s a really nice atmosphere here. We have built up a great customer base now, where people know who we are and where to come for sustainable products. We want to keep growing and expanding.”

And that expansion stretches beyond Maddie and Stella. Jonjo Ashbrook, 20, is Maddie’s brother and runs JB and BOOM, a menswear and lifestyle shop. That business is also catching the eye and was highly commended in the category of New Independent Retailer of the Year at the Boutique Style Awards UK last year.

Maddie added: “We want to thank our loyal customer base, teams and friends and family for the continued support.

“Whitchurch has wonderful independent shops and is turning into a busy little market town for a great day out and we are proud to have businesses here. I hope people will continue to support us as they have done.

“It’s so important for independent traders that people continue to shop locally and the great thing about it is that there’s a person and a story behind that small business which you are supporting.”

To find out more about Maddie’s business, visit mooandboom.com