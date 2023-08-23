Health services complete move into Shrewsbury's Sycamore House

Sycamore House occupies a convenient position at Shrewsbury Business Park.

Mental Health & Wellbeing Services will occupy the ground floor suite in the west wing of the high-quality two-storey office building.

Featuring a combination of open plan and individual offices and meeting rooms, the suite, which extends in total to 1,154 sq ft, provides modern accommodation and has been fitted out to a high standard.

Toby Shaw, who handled the letting for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: “Sycamore House benefits from a convenient position within the Business Quarter of Shrewsbury Business Park, a fast expanding and prestigious office location.

“It provides excellent access to the A5 bypass and M54 motorway, while it’s about a mile east of Shrewsbury town centre.

“We are pleased to have completed a letting to Mental Health & Wellbeing Services."

The directors of Mental Health & Wellbeing Services Ltd have dedicated their careers to the wellness of mind and well-being.