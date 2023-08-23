Health services complete move into Shrewsbury's Sycamore House

By Matthew PanterShrewsburyBusinessPublished:

A clinic which specialises in the wellness of mind and well-being has completed the letting of Sycamore House at Shrewsbury Business Park.

Sycamore House occupies a convenient position at Shrewsbury Business Park.
Sycamore House occupies a convenient position at Shrewsbury Business Park.

Mental Health & Wellbeing Services will occupy the ground floor suite in the west wing of the high-quality two-storey office building.

Featuring a combination of open plan and individual offices and meeting rooms, the suite, which extends in total to 1,154 sq ft, provides modern accommodation and has been fitted out to a high standard.

Toby Shaw, who handled the letting for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: “Sycamore House benefits from a convenient position within the Business Quarter of Shrewsbury Business Park, a fast expanding and prestigious office location.

“It provides excellent access to the A5 bypass and M54 motorway, while it’s about a mile east of Shrewsbury town centre.

“We are pleased to have completed a letting to Mental Health & Wellbeing Services."

The directors of Mental Health & Wellbeing Services Ltd have dedicated their careers to the wellness of mind and well-being.

With over 30 years' experience of working for the NHS between them, the service was created by married couple, Dr Wasi Mohamad, a psychiatrist, and Sabeen Mohamad, a psychotherapist.

Business
News
Health
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News