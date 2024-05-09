Telford digital agency lands prestigious honour at UK Startup Awards

The Dash Agency has received the Rising Star Award for the Midlands region at the UK Startup Awards.

The award recognises the agency’s rapid ascent and significant impact within the digital marketing industry.

Founded by Samuel Deakin last year, Dash Agency has quickly distinguished itself through innovative strategies and exceptional service delivery in Digital Paid Media, Social Media Management, and Brand Strategy.

“We are incredibly honoured to have won the Rising Star Award in the Midlands,” said Sam.

“I want to firstly congratulate all of the other amazing businesses who were finalists, not just in the Rising Star category but all of them.

"It’s no mean feat running a business, and each one is award-winning in its own right. At Dash, we set out to make a mark in the marketing world, and this award does reflect this. We’re constantly building, learning and re-investing to continue to deliver an amazing service to all our clients.”

Under the leadership of Sam, Dash Agency has expanded its service offerings and significantly grown its client base, catering to businesses ranging from startups to well-established brands looking to enhance their digital and brand presence.

A great success story

The UK StartUp Awards were established to highlight the success of new firms across the UK.

They are supported nationally by Starling Bank, Airwallex, Chime Agency, Development Bank of Wales, EvaBuild, ForrestBrown, GiftRound, GS1 UK, Join Talent, OVHcloud, Project Simply, ScoreApp, SFC Capital and Welsh Government.

Harriet Rees, CIO at Starling Bank, said: "Turning an idea into a successful business takes a lot of courage and dedication. Congratulations to Dash Agency on winning their category in the Midlands and making it to this year’s UK national final. Startups need certainty to plan ahead. It’s great to see so many thrive, especially in these challenging economic times.”