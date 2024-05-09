A new era as Bridgnorth business club continues to evolve

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Award-winning business growth specialists Good2Great, based at The Printworks in Bridgnorth High Street, have announced the re-design of its Growth Club.

The Growth Club has developed into a thriving initiative whose members meet every week and can get access to specialist advice, coaching and support as well as regular networking opportunities

It is now evolving further and responding to demand by creating two membership levels which will serve entrepreneurs at whichever point they are in their business growth journey.

The club’s ‘launchpad’ level is a nine-month programme aimed at start-ups who want to give their venture the strongest possible step up and the ‘basecamp’ level is tailored for established businesses with ambitions for sustained and profitable growth.

Johnny Themans, director of Good2Great, said the expansion of Growth Club was a testament to its members’ continuous engagement and appreciation of the help it provided.

“Good2Great was created with the mission of helping businesses achieve their dreams," he said. "We proud of our community of passionate entrepreneurs who always celebrate one another’s successes and help each other when needed. With the expansion of our Growth Club support, we can’t wait to see what business ambitions are made possible."

Growth Club member Caroline Mason, founder of agri-business consultancy Seeds to Thrive, based in Shrewsbury, said the club had been pivotal in the successful start up and continued growth of her business.

“I have been inspired by the unwavering support from all the members of Growth Club and their willingness and generosity to see everyone succeed is a fantastic momentum to be

part of.

“The mentoring, training, and on-going support are phenomenal and have been fundamental to enabling my business to grow,” she added.

Anyone interested in finding out more about the club should contact Jen Ridley-Towns on 01746 330730 .