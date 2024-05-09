Shrewsbury business will provide support for Krazy Races

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The soapbox derby, Krazy Races, is returning to Shrewsbury on Sunday, May 26, with hundreds of people expected to join the fun of watching a variety of wacky karts hurtle down the race track in the Quarry.

Howden insurance, based in Shrewsbury High Street, is sponsoring the event, with staff in the Quarry providing balloon modelling activities during the day. And as an added bonus, the firm will be part of the kart race too.

Chris Beane, branch manager at Howden Shrewsbury, said Krazy Races was a great event for the town.

He said: “We were involved with Krazy Races when it was previously held in Shrewsbury and it was a massive success, bringing people together from all over the county and beyond.

“We were keen to support this year’s event and are really looking forward to hosting a stall where we will be offering free balloon modelling activities for youngsters.

“We are also excited to be entering the actual race, so look out for the Howden insurance kart hopefully heading towards the top of the leaderboard!

“We will be raising money for the RAF Benevolent Fund, so any donations collected during the day will go to a really worthwhile cause.”

Tickets are available now, priced at £12 for adults, £8 for children or £35 for a family and Howden is giving away four hospitality tickets and a picnic hamper worth £150 in a competition.

To enter, simply complete the short form at https://bit.ly/howden-krazy-races