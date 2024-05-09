Networking evenings for creatives and small businesses to start in Ludlow

Gather Round will take place in the new Gather downstairs space on Gravel Hill and will run every third Wednesday from 5-8pm, starting on May 15.

The event has been founded by Anabelle de Gersigny and husband Matthew Wade.

Co-founder Anabelle said: "Due to the nature of studios or offices at home and often, remote rural freelancers or independent makers, there can be little opportunity to meet or be introduced to others.

"This format assumes that you are there to meet other people, you're not walking alone into a bar but will be welcomed, introduced to others and there to engage and find new points for connection and possibly collaboration.

Tickets are free and can be booked at morethanacowork.com