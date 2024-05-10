Double promotion at Shrewsbury marketing agency

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Established in 2009 by Rob Hughes, Reech saw growth of 30 per cent during the financial year ending March 2024 and is now on an exciting trajectory.

As a result, the company has promoted Amelia Redge to agency director and Sarai Gil to operations director.

Amelia joined Reech as head of growth & marketing in October 2022 and since this time has played a fundamental role in enabling the agency to expand its market share and secure a portfolio of exciting clients, including Salboy and Visit Shropshire.

As agency director, she will now lead the Reech senior leadership team as they help to deliver on this next phase and accelerate growth by a further 50 per cent within the next 12 months alone.

Sarai joined Reech as head of digital projects in May 2022 and, in the last few years, has implemented impactful processes to effectively lead the Reech team and craft high performing digital activity for its growing client base.

As new operations director, Sarai will now lead on all project delivery, while ensuring Reech maintains its high standards of quality, output, and results.

Rob said: “Over the last 12 months, the Reech senior leadership team and I have worked hard to ensure we have the foundations and strategy in place to accelerate our position in the industry and become an agency of choice.

“Key to delivering on this is ensuring that we the right people in the right roles to drive the business forwards while maintaining the positive reputation we have built to date. I am delighted to announce the promotions of Amelia and Sarai and am genuinely in no doubt that they will be able to deliver on our growth objectives.”