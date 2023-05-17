Less than five per cent of retail units in Telford and Wrekin were empty last year

Wellington is one of the towns to benefit from the Pride fund

Figures from last year show that of 727 retail units across towns in Telford and Wrekin, 32, or 4.4 per cent stood empty - below the UK national average of 13.8 per cent.

Telford & Wrekin Council said its Pride in Our High Street initiative has played a vital role in reviving the borough's high streets.

Through the programme, over the last three years the council has handed out 291 grants to local businesses, totalling over £1.1 million.

Of these, 59 have been business start-up grants, and 45 as start-up trial grants which enable businesses to test the waters as pop-up stalls on markets or in empty retail units.

In addition 53 eco-grants have helped businesses become more sustainable, 31 have helped improve shop frontages and 19 have helped businesses boost their digital capabilities.

Councillor Lee Carter said: "We continue to make great progress tackling empty shop units and breathing new life into our high streets through the Pride in Our High Street programme.

“The number of empty units in our towns across Telford and Wrekin is well below the national average which underlines our commitment to supporting local businesses during these challenging financial times.

“These results are a testament to the resilience and hard work of our local businesses and their commitment to our communities.

“This is something we are incredibly proud of and just highlights the success rates that Telford & Wrekin Council is achieving through the Pride in Our High Street initiative.

“The series of grants that we provide have made a huge difference to many businesses, enabling them to occupy previously empty high street units and encouraging people to shop locally.

“The grants have helped businesses to grow and develop, while also improving the overall appearance of our high streets.