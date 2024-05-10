Cobbler’s Tea Room based in Llanidloes, Powys has been chosen as a finalist at this year’s Small Awards.

Now in its eighth year, The Small Awards is a nationwide search for the smallest and greatest firms in the UK, across all sectors.

It is organised annually by Small Business Britain, which champions, inspires and accelerates the nation’s 5.5 million small firms.

Cobbler's Tea Room was founded by Helen Gurney and Gabriel Reed in December 2018 and provides cakes and Italian style ice cream made on site.

"We’re incredibly proud to have made the short list for this award," said Helen. "It’s an award that is very much in line with our philosophy as a small business."

Gabriel added: "A large part of our successes over the last five years has to be credited to the town and people of Llanidloes and surrounding areas.

"It has been it very easy to work with other local businesses, as many of them share the same types of beliefs and values."

The business has been selected as one of just eight finalists for the High Street Hero award for best high street business.

“The Small Awards is all about celebrating the inspiring small business owners who are at the heart of the economy and their communities,” said Michelle Ovens CBE, Founder of Small Business Britain.

“They are an opportunity to recognise and applaud the passion and resilience of the nation’s small firms, particularly amidst such turbulent times. The Cobbler’s Tea Room is extremely deserving of being shortlisted for this award and we can’t wait to celebrate with them in May.”

Judged by a panel of industry experts, the winners of all categories, including the overall winner of the Small Business of the Year award, will be announced at a splendid awards ceremony in London on May 16.

The ceremony will this year be held at St Mary’s church in London, with plans underway for a night of entertainment, inspiration, and celebration for UK’s greatest small businesses.