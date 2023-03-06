Vanlife Festival set to attract thousands of visitors to Shrewsbury this summer

Vanlife Festival director Damien Jones (right) with Salop Leisure’s marketing manager Ed Glover.

Damien Jones and Terry Smith, who both founded and run the festival, say that since tickets went on sale eight weeks ago 1,300 vans have booked for the event, which runs from June 2-4, and they expect the remaining 500 spaces to sell out quickly.

The festival has transferred to Shrewsbury after outgrowing its site in Stratford on its sell-out debut last year. The VLF team predict the event could attract up to 15,000 people over the three days.

Throwing the company’s weight behind the event as a sponsor is award-winning caravan, motorhome and campervan dealership Salop Leisure, which has sales centres in Shrewsbury, Stourport-on-Severn and Machynlleth.

Filling a gap in the market, the inclusive festival welcomes all makes and models, from the smallest micro campers to coaches, horseboxes, motorhomes, tents, adventure trucks, self-build campers, day vans, custom vans and everything in between, regardless of their budget or build.

“We are welcoming everyone in any vehicle to share adventures, pass on their priceless knowledge with others and be inspired,” said Damien who lives in Telford.

“This is a festival that caters for everybody, with a friendly atmosphere and a vibe that everybody’s talking about.

"It’s a down to earth, sensibly priced family event - children under five get in free - focusing on a community who love to explore the world of vanlife and the great outdoors, without breaking the bank.

“Our aim is to provide a setting where people can chase their vanlife dreams, relax and sit around the campfire with affordable food, refreshments and activity options. It’s unlikely that the people of Shrewsbury will have seen an event of this size before at the West Midlands venue.”

The festival will have inspirational display vehicles, workshops, travel talks, YouTubers, live music, night market with quirky traders, tasty street food, bars, fire-pits, bespoke traders specialising in kit accessories and gear, children’s entertainment, a funfair, bushcraft, holistic wellbeing and outdoor activities.

There will also be a ‘Field of Dreams’ with 100 display vehicles including conversions and self builds as seen on George Clark’s Amazing Spaces TV programme, as well as vintage caravans dating back to the 1940s through to the 1970s for the retro vibe.

Welcoming Salop Leisure’s support, Damien, who has 60,000 followers on social media, said: “Our social media went mad with great comments when I shared the news that Salop Leisure were sponsoring the festival.

“I am thrilled that they are on board because they are a family business and we share the same values and ethos. Even our very own VanLife Festival brand ambassador and TV interior designer, Linda Barker, has endorsed her approval of the inaugural event in Shrewsbury.”

Ed Glover, Salop Leisure’s marketing manager, said: “We are delighted to support the Vanlife Festival, an event which will bring thousands of people to Shrewsbury and is a natural fit for our brand and products.