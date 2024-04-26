Forestry England supports measures 'to prevent dangerous parking' at beauty spot plagued by cars

The organisation made the comments regarding the road to access its Haughmond Hill site after Shropshire Council said it was considering double yellow lines for the route.

A spokeswoman for Forestry England said that the parking "has been a problem in this location for a long time".

A video from a member of the public published by the Shropshire Star earlier this week revealed the extent of the issues – showing around 50 cars parked along the small country lane.

It has been suggested that the issue might have been exacerbated by Forestry England's introduction of a cashless system for its car parks – but the organisation said the problem pre-dated the changes to payments at the car park.