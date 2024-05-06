Play-off final: AFC Telford United 0 Leamington 1 - Report

The Bucks never got going in the biggest game of their season and struggled to create chances against an experienced Leamington side, whose manager Paul Holleran marked his 710th game in charge of the club with promotion back to the National League North.

It means Telford will remain in the seventh tier of English football for another season, with their remarkable end of season run ending at the final hurdle.

Joshua Quaynor battles with Telford's Ellis Brown (Kieran Griffin)

Kevin Wilkin opted against making any changes from the side that cruised past Mickleover in the semi-final, a decision that meant club captain Fraser Kerr remained among the substitutes.

Speaking pre-game, the Bucks boss admitted he had to make ‘some of the most difficult decisions of his managerial career,’ testament to the good form of his entire squad.

Supporters’, manager’s, and players’ player of the season Orrin Pendley started alongside Sam Whittall at the heart of defence, flanked by Ellis Brown and Nathan Fox.

Semi-final hero and Leamington-born midfielder Remi Walker began in midfield alongside Kyle Storer, a promotion winner with Wilkin at Nuneaton over a decade ago.

Kyle Storer in possession (Kieran Griffin)

Jordan Piggott started in a free role behind Montel Gibson, with 21-year-olds Ellis Brown and Ricardo Dinanga on the wings.

The Brakes side, which included former-Bucks Theo Streete and Adam Walker, was unchanged from the eleven that went 120 minutes with Redditch United in Wednesday’s semi-final.

An electric atmosphere at New Bucks Head was expected following the news that a sell-out crowd of more than 4,000 people were to descend on New Bucks Head, and an electric atmosphere is what was produced.

The home side began the game brightly and had the first opportunity of the afternoon when Dinanga’s cut-back was fired wide by Brown.

Telford’s best opportunity of the game fell on six minutes, when the ever-lively Gibson was sent through on goal by Walker following a swift counter-attack.

Montel Gibson under pressure (Kieran Griffin)

The striker was unable to get the ball completely under his spell, and after being forced wide by Streete ended up firing his shot high and wide from 10-yards out.

Moments later, The Brakes spurned the best opportunity of the half.

Henry Landers drove inside from the right before being tackled by Fox, but the ball squirmed free to Callum Stewart who mis-hit an effort straight at Brandon Hall from six yards out.

After those two openings both sides appeared to prioritise defensive solidity over open attacking play, and the result was an extremely cagey 30 minutes of football.

Some lapses in concentration in possession from Kyle Storer allowed the visitors to build pressure with a series of dangerous deliveries into the area.

A packed out New Bucks Head (Kieran Griffin)

And moments before the break the visitors almost profited from one of those crosses.

A deep delivery by Dan Meredith was palmed out by Hall, and Shorrock’s follow-in looked destined for the bottom corner before Myles intervened with a crucial block.

The Bucks boss Kevin Wilkin sent the same eleven players back out for the second half, but after another lacklustre ten minutes he turned to his bench for the first time.

On came striker Matty Stenson, who replaced midfielder Kyle Storer as the hosts tried to up the ante.

It had its desired effect to begin with, as good work from the substitute forced a corner, which he almost tapped home at the back post.

But with 20 minutes to go The Brakes regained control and forced the opening goal of the game following a series of dangerous set-pieces.

Ellis Brown made a vital intervention to deny Will Shorrock but conceded a corner in the process.

Montel Gibson gets into the box (Kieran Griffin)

Prior to the kick being taken, influential defender Orrin Pendley went down requiring treatment which forced him off the field.

And without their dominant defensive rock, Telford paid the price from the corner.

A low cross to the front post was controlled by Streete, who twisted and turned before setting the ball back to Robert Evans on the edge of the box.

After taking a touch out of his feet he clipped a deep delivery towards the back post, which was met by Williams, who could not miss from two yards out.

The Bucks huffed and puffed but were not able to break down a resolute Leamington defence lead heroically by the experienced pair of Streete and Evans, who headed and kicked everything Telford threw at them clear.

And when referee Richard Holmes, who did not endear himself to the home crowd after a series of controversial calls, called an end to proceedings, the home crowd fell silent.

It means Telford remain a seventh tier football club. Not in stature, facilities or fanbase, but in football. And unfortunately, that is all that really counts.

Bucks: Hall, Myles, Pendley, Whittall, Fox, Storer, Piggott, Walker, Dinanga, Brown, Gibson

Subs: Stenson (for Storer, 56), Kerr (for Brown, 82)