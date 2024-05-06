Tributes paid to hero Shrewsbury policeman killed by gunman on 17th anniversary of tragedy

Today marks 17 years since PC Richard Gray, known as 'Ricky', was killed in Shrewsbury.

He was just 43 when he was shot while attending an early-morning domestic disturbance in the Castlefields area of the town on May 6, 2007.

Steve Butler, chair of West Mercia Police Federation, said it was poignant day for all officers as he paid tribute to PC Gray's selfless bravery.

He said: “Today we remember Ricky who lost his life while trying to assist his colleagues.

"His death serves as a tragic reminder of the risks and dangers police officers face when they carry out their duties serving and protecting their communities.

"We will never forget his selfless act of bravery for which he paid the ultimate price.

“Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his colleagues as they mark this sad anniversary.”

PC Gray, was posthumously awarded the Queen’s Commendation for Bravery for his actions.

A trained firearms officer and former soldier with five commendations for bravery, he had rushed to the aid of two unarmed colleagues when he was shot by Peter Medlicott, who then turned the gun on himself.

Medlicott, who was a ratcatcher, was obsessed with guns and hunting and owned a .22 calibre rifle that he used to shoot vermin for his pest-control business.

The 33-year-old and his girlfriend had spent the previous day drinking in pubs around the town and had been heard arguing in the hours before the shooting.

Medlicott went to his parents’ house in Ditherington and retrieved a gun before returning to his girlfriend’s home and shouting at her through the windows.

The two hostages, Pc Keiron Cornell and Pc Sharon Phillips, had been the first officers on the scene after Ms Jones dialled 999.

When the two unarmed officers arrived at the property, on New Park Road, thinking they were attending a ‘domestic dispute’, they were met by Medlicott who was pointing a rifle.

Pc Cornell managed to press a button on his radio calling for help and told an inquest into the death of Pc Gray that having a gun held to his head was “the loneliest place on Earth”.

“My right knee was shaking, like nothing had ever shaken before, I could not even rest on it,” Pc Cornell said. “I told him I was only 22 and that I did not want to die.”

Pc Gray and fellow firearms officer Pc Matthew Crisp went to the property but did not have time to put on their protective body armour when they arrived.

After shooting Pc Gray, Medlicott, turned the gun on himself.

Pc Gray, a father of two, had been called out to 35 firearms incidents during his time with West Mercia Police and had previously served for 16 years in the army, including two tours of Northern Ireland with the Black Watch Regiment.