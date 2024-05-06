Historic firm looks to the future with addition of more solar panels

The renowned Shropshire Wine Merchant, Tanners Wines, has added a 30Kw array of 70 Solar panels to the roof of the warehouse at the back of its landmark Wyle Cop premises in Shrewsbury.

The firm said the all-black monocrystalline solar modules were chosen to be sympathetic to the local environment and provide a sustainable solution to help future-proof the historic building.

The panels have been added to the warehousing at the rear of the building and are not visible from Wyle Cop, where the celebrated firm’s listed frontage sits.

The photovoltaic panels are in addition to a 4Kw system the company installed 11 years ago.

The work was undertaken by Shrewsbury based firm Eden Power.

Company Director Chris O’Neill said: “It was important for us to factor in the historic nature of this business and the heritage of the building when designing this installation. The low profile and all-black finish give the panels a discreet finish.”

James Tanner, chairman of Tanners Wines, was delighted with the installation, adding: "I’m really pleased we have been able to find a way of harnessing renewable energy for this historic building.

"The team and I are committed to reducing Tanners carbon footprint and this is one step we’ve taken in helping Shropshire towards a lower carbon future.”