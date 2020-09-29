Web company shortlisted for international award

Bridgnorth-based Clickingmad has been shortlisted for the Best Digital Rebrand Award at the 2020 Digital Impact Awards which is Europe's largest celebration of digital work in the communications sector.

The company, which is led by managing director Shaun Carvill, has been recognised for the work it has undertaken to re-design and build a new website for Ascot Lloyd - one of the UK’s leading independent financial advisers.

Shaun and his team will have to wait until October to find out if they are crowned winners of the award but in the meantime are celebrating making the shortlist.

“We would obviously like to go on and win the award but getting this far is hugely rewarding,” said Shaun.

“To be recognised as a serious contender for this award against agencies from across Europe is fantastic and a huge credit to the team.

“We would like to wish all the other shortlisted businesses the very best of luck and look forward to meeting them at the awards presentation next month.”

The awards, which are in their 10th year, aim to set an industry-wide benchmark in digital stakeholder engagement and past winners include corporate brands such as Jaguar Landrover, HSBC, Diageo, Barclays, Salomon, Bostik, Skoda UK and Shell Retail UK, to name but a few.

Clickingmad worked with its client Ascot Lloyd over a period of nine months to deliver the new website which has now catapulted it to the forefront of its sector for digital innovation.

The award winners will be announced at a ceremony on October 13, at the Grand Connaught Rooms, in Central London.