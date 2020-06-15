Cheshire Oaks reopens - but with 50 per cent fewer parking spaces

The decision to reduce the number of parking spaces at Cheshire Oaks Designer Outlet is to limit the number of customers on site at any one time.

The outlet will be operating adjusted opening hours from 10am to 6pm, Monday to Sunday.

A statement on the outlet's website said: "In line with the latest Government update on Tuesday, June 9, Cheshire Oaks Designer Outlet has reopened with reduced opening hours from 10am to 6pm, Monday to Sunday.

"We have been working closely with the local authorities and have implemented the Government recommended measures to ensure the safety and welfare of our customers, brand partners and employees."

Councillor Karen Shore, deputy leader and cabinet member for environment, highways and strategic transport for Cheshire West & Cheshire Council, said: “It is great news that our high streets and shopping centres can now slowly reopen.

“I want to make sure shoppers know what the new arrangements are, they can check online to see how busy the outlet is during the day and plan their visit for quieter periods to avoid delays. The car parks may have to be temporarily closed if capacity is reached.

“We have contingency plans for additional traffic management arrangements should any safety issues arise on the surrounding road network. The situation will be closely monitored, and regular updates will be provided on the council’s media channels”.