Flights from Birmingham Airport to Delhi and Dubai cancelled today amid conflict in the Middle East

Airspace closures in several Gulf states have left hundreds of thousands of travellers stranded, including British nationals. Major hubs such as Dubai International Airport remain closed after Iran launched retaliatory missile strikes in response to US and Israeli airstrikes on key cities, including Tehran.

Airlines including Emirates, Etihad Airways and Qatar Airways have suspended operations as regional airspace remains shut. Passengers due to travel in the coming days have been told to rebook or request refunds, while others are advised to check flight status updates before heading to airports.

Flights were also suspended over the weekend as the conflict escalated.

Read the latest here: Israel launches strikes on Beirut after Hezbollah fires missiles across border

The impact is being felt locally, with families in the Black Country anxiously awaiting news from loved ones caught up in the chaos.

One Black Country mother has spoken of her distress as her daughter remains stranded in Dubai amid the escalating crisis. You can read her story here.

Elsewhere, Shropshire residents stranded as closed airspace over the Middle East brings travel to a halt. Among them is 58‑year‑old Paul Fisher from Madeley, Telford, who was due to fly back to Heathrow via Dubai from Ho Chi Minh City on Sunday evening. Read more here.

The Foreign Office has advised British nationals in affected countries to stay where they are, follow local authority guidance and monitor official travel updates closely as the situation develops.

Four people were injured at Dubai International Airport, the largest in the United Arab Emirates and one of the busiest in the world, on Saturday after what the UAE government called a “blatant attack involving Iranian ballistic missiles.

While Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi said that one person was killed and seven others were injured in a drone strike. Strikes were also reported at Kuwait International Airport.

Are you impacted by the ongoing conflict - get in touch here - emma.walker@jpress.co.uk