Reader calls for urgent repairs as winter damages lanes - your letters, plus a nostalgia snap of ladies college pupils in 1926

Winter has paid havoc on lanes

Great blooming daffodils, at last, this final week of February has had, dry days, mild days, sun, some warmth and allowed an early unleashing of Uncle Norbert's and my Colonel Bogey Shorts!

Even with Aunt Dolly's Winter Wonderland cake still being consumed at an alarming rate, we tentatively squeeze into the shorts by laying on the floor and breathing in, and with the aid of an extra emergency button sown into place by Aunt Dolly, as we lay on the floor with no dignity at all, we are eventually on our feet and walking in the Great British Countryside.

As well as admiring the views and some early flowers we have to keep our eyes open for potholes that are deep enough to upset the dignity of gentlemen of advanced vintage. The winter has played havoc with the minor lanes and as for for main roads and B roads, well underfunding is coming home to roost.

In an effort to help councils out Uncle Norbert and I are willing to put ourselves forward as Pot Hole Czars, for only £100,000, to be consulted and produce a report.

Our report is as follows:

Use an inhouse road repair team. There are too many pot holes. Fill them in or resurface.

Peter Steggles, Rushbury

