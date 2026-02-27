Reader warns late NHS letters could put lives at risk – your letters, plus girls get a hands-on taste of engineering – a picture from the archive

You can enjoy other pictures from the past and more with our weekly FREE Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here.

My NHS letter arrived late

On February 23 I received an appointment to attend hospital, the letter is dated January 26, the appointment was for the February 11. From conversations I have had with hospital staff missed appointments are mainly due to the Post Office, however the NHS managers believe that all appointment should be sent second class to save money, missed appointments not only cost money but may in some instance's cost lives.

Paul Evans, Midlands

Difficult to get men talking

Every day it seems, or at least every other day, we get some earnest looking ‘celebrity’ on This Morning, who is on a mission to, ‘get men talking’ or to ‘get men to open up’.Good luck with that! I would say that it is very difficult to ‘get men talking’ or to ‘get men to open up’ simply because these days we are frightened to say anything!

Oh for just one spark of courage and originality!

Alan Jones, Midlands

Gun warning is nonsense