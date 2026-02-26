'£7 billion for roads, but potholes won’t vanish overnight' – your letters, plus Black Country children evacuated to Shropshire, a 1939 throwback

You can enjoy other pictures from the past and more with our weekly FREE Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here.

We need more than dressing

Reading that potholes are causing misery to motorists travelling along the county's roads one does realise that recent weather conditions have damaged the surfaces of many ageing roads that were not built to withstand the constant pounding of traffic.

Fortunately, the Labour Government has pledged to spend £7 billion pounds over the next four years on improving the 'state of the roads'. However it seems this financial investment is wisely for long-term preventative resurfacing of some roads not a 'patchwork of filled potholes'. Perhaps once again there is the good news and the bad news. Councils will be encouraged to fix the roads and not continue to indefinitely fill potholes; therefore it seems that some potholes will be a permanent feature of some roads.

Roger Norton, Shrewsbury

Tolerance must be a priority

What a surprise, MP's, Lords of the Realm and ex-Royals are giving the impression abroad that the UK is nothing more than a cesspool for them to play in, and that's doing cesspools a disservice, as they serve a useful purpose.