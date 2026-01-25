Dramatic tractor blaze at a Market Drayton farm that fire crews got under control in just three minutes
Firefighters in Market Drayton have released the dramatic pictures of a tractor blaze at a Market Drayton farm, that crews were able to extinguish in just three minutes.
Plus
Published
Last updated
The fire at a farm in Market Drayton broke out just after noon on Friday, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
On arrival at the scene the crew found the tractor "to be fully involved in fire" with fire crews fearing a nearby barn was at risk of catching light.