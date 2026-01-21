Fire crews called after car crashes into tree near Bridgnorth

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been alerted to the incident in Highley, near Bridgnorth, at around 6.52am today - Wednesday, January 21.

Two fire crews from Bridgnorth and Cleobury Mortimer were sent to the scene, along with an operations officer.

An update said that the vehicle had hit a tree, with officers using holmatro equipment and small tools to deal with the incident.