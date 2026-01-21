Fire crews called after car crashes into tree near Bridgnorth
Fire crews were scrambled to an incident where a car crashed into a tree.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been alerted to the incident in Highley, near Bridgnorth, at around 6.52am today - Wednesday, January 21.
Two fire crews from Bridgnorth and Cleobury Mortimer were sent to the scene, along with an operations officer.
An update said that the vehicle had hit a tree, with officers using holmatro equipment and small tools to deal with the incident.