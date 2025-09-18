"Marooned" West Midlands residents face 12-mile round trip to shops as damaged bridge yet to be repaired

Furious villagers say delays in repairing a historic bridge which was damaged in last winter's floods has carved their community in half for almost a year.

The partial collapse of a 200-year-old bridge has split Bronygarth in Shropshire in two and left residents facing a 12-mile round trip to the shops.

Some even cross the border into Wales for supplies because it is quicker than travelling to the nearest shop in England.

The 2,000 locals have lived with the detour since the bridge’s parapet was swept away by Storm Bert last November.

Residents claim council red-tape has delayed urgent repairs taking place meaning there is no end in sight to the disruption.

Officials estimated it would take 17 weeks to fix but more than 10 months later homeowners are still waiting for work to start.

Shropshire Council have apologised to residents and say they are “negotiating” with landowners to access the damaged bridge.

Meanwhile, fed-up residents say they are stuck in a “never-ending nightmare”.

Simon Greaves, resident of Bronygarth for 42 years.

Retired writer and illustrator Simon Greaves, 70, has lived in the village for 42 years but says the current situation is a “catastrophe”.

The grandfather-of-three said: “At the moment it’s a particular problem for those of us on the wrong side of the diversion.

“If I wanted to travel to Oswestry I couldn't travel east. I have to travel into Wales, along the valley road and then back into England.”

Another resident said: “It’s like a mini lockdown and it’s really quite upsetting.

“We’re basically stuck in a never-ending nightmare. If you don’t have a car you’re marooned. There is no end in sight."

Paul Wright from Glyn Ceiriog.

Retired site maintenance worker Paul Wright, 66, said he had no hope the closure would be resolved any time soon.

He said: “It was like a bomb site at first, we were worried to walk across. You can see why cars aren’t allowed through.

“I think this could take years to repair.

“The other houses trapped over the other side have to go down a steep one-way road which must be dreadful.

“It’s not like being in a town where there's another road to go, you have to go another way to get to where you want to go and it takes time.”

Shropshire Council said negotiations were taking place with the Woodland Trust to ensure repairs protected ancient woodland, and that it complied with environmental and legislative requirements.

A spokesperson said: “Shropshire Council understands the frustration being experienced by the local community, and apologises for the inconvenience caused by the delay in repair works necessary to reopen the road.

“Negotiations are ongoing with the Woodland Trust to ensure the method of repair protects an ancient woodland, and to ensure the council complies with environmental and legislative requirements.

“It is hoped these negotiations will be concluded soon and the repairs started shortly.”