Staff from Oswestry dental company take on charity challenge to help £240,000 appeal

Staff at Oswestry-based Practice Plan are planning to take on a 13-mile hike in a bid to help save a charity that supports vulnerable and disabled adults across the county.

Shropshire Person Centred Advocacy and Support (PCAS), also based in Oswestry, needs to raise £240,000 by Christmas to continue providing face to face advocacy services for vulnerable adults living in Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin.

Last month, bosses at the charity said rising demand had pushed it to "breaking point", and appealed to businesses and the public to help with raising money ahead of a December deadline.

On Friday, September 19, five members of the team will take on a 13-mile charity walk following Oswald’s Trail, hoping to raise £600 to help keep the charity running.

Penny Hardy, Lucy Evans and Debbie Hill ready to put their best foot forward for Oswestry-based Shropshire PCAS on Friday.

Lucy Evans, from Practice Plan, said: “When we came across Shropshire PCAS’s heartfelt call for help, it truly moved us. As one of the walking teams at Practice Plan, we felt compelled to step up and show our support for the local charity by raising money specifically for them.

“Our charity walk around Oswald’s Trail is just one way we can come together to raise funds for worthwhile causes to support them to continue their incredible work for those who need it most.”

Shropshire Person Centred Advocacy and Support (PCAS) is an organisation set up to support disabled and vulnerable adults across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin. The organisation has been running for more than 30 years.

Founder of Shropshire PCAS, Simon Arthur, said: “We can’t thank the Practice Plan marketing team enough for their support. Everything they raise is going to a great cause, and their walk takes us one step closer to our goal of remaining open past Christmas.

“Our advocates work with vulnerable adults who don’t have anyone else to rely on. These people are often disabled or have mental health issues and are at risk of isolation. If Shropshire PCAS were to vanish, they would have no one else.

“We have had people ring up since seeing the news about our potential closure and have set up monthly direct debits and handed donations to us. Every penny really does count.

“Thankfully, we have people like the Practice Plan marketing team who don’t want to give up on us. We can only hope others see this story and choose to act as well. Just £10 a month makes a difference; none of us know when we, or a loved one, might need our ‘lifeline’ services.”