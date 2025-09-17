Work has been taking place on the four-storey building at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) since August 2024.

The 27,000 square metre expansion will include a new acute medical floor and an improved front entrance on the ground floor.

The other floors will be home to women and children’s services, which are moving over from Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford, and purpose-built critical care services.

The progress on the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital Work can be seen in images from 'From Above Drone Photography'

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which manages both RSH and PRH, said it expects the project to be completed in 2028.

Drone pictures taken by From Above Drone Photography give a snapshot of the ongoing progress on the giant construction project.

