Office of Rail and Road urged to 'listen and act' and approve Shropshire to London rail link as MPs meet with bosses

MPs from across the region have met with representatives at the Office of Rail and Road (ORR), that is responsible for access to the rail network, to make their case for why the proposed Wrexham to London rail service should be approved.

The Wrexham, Shropshire & Midlands Railway (WSMR) has proposed to introduce five trains a day to London Euston from Wrexham General, stopping at Gobowen, Shrewsbury and Telford along the way.

If approved, it would reinstate Shropshire's direct link with the capital after Avanti West Coast services from Shrewsbury to London were scrapped last year.

MPs such as Julia Buckley are confident that the scheme is gathering steam despite Network Rail's announcement that it is opposing the plans.

Businesses have recently given their backing of the service, adding to support from the Department for Transport, local authorities such as Shropshire Council and Telford & Wrekin Council, rail operators including Transport for Wales, residents and MPs.

ORR's Deputy Director for Access and International, Martin Jones met with Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley, North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan, MP for The Wrekin Mark Pritchard, and others, in Parliament this week to discuss the proposals.

Speaking after the meeting, Mrs Morgan called for the regulator to approve the scheme.

She said: "A new direct rail route between Shropshire and London would bring many benefits to the region.

"MPs from across the political divide agree about this, we just need the ORR to listen and to act in the interests of local communities by approving the scheme.

"This would help to unlock opportunities in Shropshire and generate growth, instead of being yet another transport decision made in the interests of the south and the status quo."

Network Rail said it is "not in a position" to back the plans due to timetable capacity, "congested" infrastructure that is already under strain, existing passenger flows and increased traffic that the service would bring.

But, Telford MP Shaun Davies, who is also campaigning for the service's introduction, hit out at the public body, saying it needs to be a "backer not a blocker".

Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley previously said that she will continue to "make every possible effort" to get the scheme approved.

"Martin set out their (ORR) process for assessing applications by the board, factors they consider and timescales for decisions," she said.

"It was interesting to hear that community and economic impact are key factors in measuring the cost-benefit ratio for each application.

"It was also positive to hear that applications that provide direct connections to areas currently with nothing are welcomed.

"We also discussed the mechanisms for operators to cooperate with rail partners on improving Infrastructure to unlock any challenges. Any investment from the operators are also included in the cost-benefit calculation to encourage investment into wider facilities and assets.

"More than 25 MPs and their offices attended, including the chair of the Transport Select Committee Ruth Cadbury, staff from the DfT and subject specialists from the transport committee."