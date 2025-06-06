Major rail operator backs proposed rail link between Shropshire and London - despite some concerns raised

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Transport for Wales (TfW) says it recognises the "potential" of the Wrexham, Shropshire and Midlands Railway's proposal for a direct train service from Wrexham to London Euston.

However, it outlined that any new service "must not" abstract revenue from any of its existing services, and that there must be "sufficient" capacity on the network - both with timetabling and train stabling (parking).

Transport for Wales has given its backing of the proposed service - but on a series of conditions.

It comes after Network Rail announced that it would "not be in a position" to support the proposals. WSMR has proposed to introduce five trains a day between Wrexham General and London Euston - stopping at railway stations including Gobowen, Shrewsbury and Telford Central along the way.

WSMR have submitted an Open Access Application to the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) that is responsible for access to the rail network. If approved, the service would reinstate Shropshire's rail link to the capital after Avanti West Coast's services from Shrewsbury to London were scrapped last year.

TfW said it is "keen" to work with WSMR, the ORR and Network Rail, to discuss the proposals and any issues that may arise.

A spokesperson for Transport for Wales said: "We recognise the potential of the WSMR proposal for a direct connection to London from Wrexham, Gobowen and Shrewsbury.

"Given our responsibilities in terms of managing public money, we have emphasised that any new service must not unduly abstract revenue from existing TfW services.

"It is also important to ensure that there is sufficient capacity on the network, from both a timetabling and train stabling perspective.

"We would be keen to work with WSMR and other partners, including the ORR and Network Rail, to discuss these issues and improving connectivity in North Wales and its Borders more widely."

Local MPs have united to throw their weight behind the scheme and hope that it can gather steam in the near future after it has also received backing from the Department for Transport, local authorities including Shropshire Council, and residents.

Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer has also pledged his support of the scheme and said he would "be delighted" to ensure that Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley and other interested MPs can meet with the rail minister to put their case forward.

Mrs Buckley has been a huge backer of the proposed service and expressed her delight at TfW's support of the scheme, saying "the momentum is undeniable".

Julia Buckley MP boarding a Transport for Wales train.

"I am utterly committed to getting this service up and running," the Shrewsbury MP said.

"I am no longer willing to see growth and opportunity denied to our incredible town. It is time to reject anti-growth attitudes and invest in Shrewsbury and its people.

"I will work night and day to ensure this service is delivered and, if the application is approved, then, together with Network Rail, we must step up and show residents that we are capable of delivering a railway fit for the 21st century.”