Cosford Air Show weekend: Mixed weather forecast as 9-hour storm warning issued for parts of Shropshire

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy showers and thunderstorms for Saturday, June 7.

The warning, which covers most of the south of England and Wales as well as large parts of the West Midlands, is currently set to be in place from 9am to 6pm.

According to the forecasters, "heavy showers and thunderstorms" are expected, which "may lead to some disruption to transport and infrastructure".

Parts of south Shropshire are located within the warning zone - including Clun and Ludlow - along with Bridgnorth and Cleobury Mortimer.

Cosford, which is expected to welcome thousands of visitors to the RAF Air Show on Sunday, is right on the edge of the weather warning.

Wolverhampton, Codsall, Cannock and Bloxwich are also currently covered by Saturday's warning.

The Met Office said that there was a "good chance" driving conditions would be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail - meaning longer journey times by car and bus.

Lightning strikes could also damage buildings, and flooding of "a few homes and businesses" is likely.

Fortunately, Sunday is looking a lot clearer for the return of the RAF Cosford Air Show.

Current forecasts are predicting the event will be greeted by some clouds with sunny intervals, and temperatures reaching a high of 17C.