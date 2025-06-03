RAF Cosford Air Show 2025: Gates open and closed times, travel information, parking and everything you need to know

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Over 50,000 people attended the annual Air Show at RAF Cosford last year and organisers are promising another action-packed event for the show's return this Sunday, June 8.

If you, like thousands of others, have managed to snag tickets to the now sold-out RAF Cosford Air Show, here's everything you might need to know ahead of the big day.

The Red Arrows at RAF Cosford Air Show 2024

What time does the Air Show start and finish?

Gates open to the public at 8am, with showground attractions remaining open until 7pm.

How do I get tickets for the Cosford Air Show?

Tickets have now sold out for Sunday's event. Tickets for the Air Show must have been purchased in advance online and no tickets will be available to purchase at the entry gates.

Vistors must not travel to the event without a pre-purchased ticket as they will not be admitted.

Getting there

By public transport

The Cosford train station is less than 300m from the entrance to the Air Show, making travelling by rail one of the most convenient ways to arrive.

On Sunday, West Midlands Railway will be putting on additional services to facilitate travel to the event.

Even so, train services and the station itself are expected to be extremely busy on the day, and queue systems will be in place at Cosford and Wolverhampton during busier periods.

Those travelling by train are asked to allow extra time for their journey and to check train times before travelling.

It's worth noting that Cosford train station does not have disabled access.

By car

The postcode TF11 8UP will guide you to the local area, but once you start seeing signs for the RAF Cosford Air Show, drivers are asked to turn off their satellite navigation and follow the event signage. The Air Show traffic plan is designed to get you into the event as fast as possible.

National Highways has said that traffic will be able to use the hard shoulder on the westbound M54 in a bid to reduce congestion.

Between 7am and 2pm, the hard shoulder will be open from its junction with the entry slip road at junction two, to its junction with the exit slip road at junction three.

National Highways also said there would also be traffic management on the slip roads and around the roundabout at junction three to help keep traffic flowing.

Wildcat and Wasp Helicopters at Cosford Air Show 2024

Parking

Parking charges are included in the price of admission. All visitors’ parking is on grass, however, there is a small amount of concrete available which is reserved for disabled parking and motorbike parking. Disabled parking is filled on a first come, first serve basis.

Vehicles up to 7M in length and 7.5t gross weight are permitted into the car park - those with larger or heavier vehicles are asked not to the airfield in it.

Due to the one-way traffic system put in place for the Air Show, drivers are not able to drop off or pick up passengers at the airfield. The BP garage on the A41 is the closest location you will be able to access without entering the Air Show one-way traffic system.

Should I bring cash or card?

Some traders and exhibitors at the event will have card payment facilities, but organisers "strongly recommend" bringing cash on the day as connectivity for card transactions may sometimes be limited or unavailable.

There are some cash machines available on-site that charge a small fee for withdrawals.

Can I bring my dog to RAF Cosford Air Show?

Animals - with the exception of assistance dogs - are not allowed on the airfield, which is usually a very crowded and noisy environment.

RAF Cosford Air Show 2024

Can I bring my own food and drink?

Visitors are welcome to bring their own food and drink to the Air Show, but there is a wide range of hot and cold food available to buy.

Due to the vast number of fire hazards located on an airfield, cooking equipment is not permitted anywhere on the Air Show site and visitors are unable to bring their own BBQs or gas cookers.

Can I bring a tent or a gazebo?

Tents, gazebos and similar items are not permitted along the crowd line as they are a flight safety hazard. These items are at risk of being blown away and can cause considerable damage to aircraft and disrupt airfield operations.

They also block the view of other visitors. Smaller shelters can be erected away from the crowdline but guests are asked to be respectful of other visitors when positioning them.