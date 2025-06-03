Firefighters find a car '50 per cent ablaze' in a Telford car park late last night
Firefighters rushed to a car fire in Telford late last night.
By Geha Pandey
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident at a cark park at the rear of Clips Moor Flats, Lawley, Telford, at 11:42pm yesterday (Monday, June 2).
One fire engine was dispatched from Wellington’s station.
Upon arrival, firefighters found one car about ‘50 per cent’ ablaze.
Fire crews used two hosereel jets while wearing breathing apparatus to extinguish the blaze.
The incident concluded at 12:13am.