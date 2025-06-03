Firefighters find a car '50 per cent ablaze' in a Telford car park late last night

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident at a cark park at the rear of Clips Moor Flats, Lawley, Telford, at 11:42pm yesterday (Monday, June 2).

One fire engine was dispatched from Wellington’s station.

Firefighters rushed to a car ablaze in Telford yesterday night. Photo: Victoria Jones/PA

Upon arrival, firefighters found one car about ‘50 per cent’ ablaze.

Fire crews used two hosereel jets while wearing breathing apparatus to extinguish the blaze.

The incident concluded at 12:13am.