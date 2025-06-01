Person cut free from vehicle after crash on A458 near Much Wenlock

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Police, fire and ambulance services rushed to the A458 at Harley Bank near Much Wenlock at around 5.30pm on Saturday (May 31).

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service reported crews from Much Wenlock, Telford and Wellington stations were sent to the scene.

A458 at Harley Bank near Much Wenlock. Photo: Google

A spokesperson for the fire service said the crews removed a door from a vehicle so the casualty could be treated by paramedics.

They said: "Fire service assisted ambulance crews to remove door from vehicle for paramedics to extricate a casualty from the vehicle."

The West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police have been approached for further information.