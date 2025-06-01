'Malicious' false alarm call sees firefighters rush to Shrewsbury town centre health food shop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were alerted to a fire alarm sounding at Holland & Barrett in Shrewsbury at around 9.39pm on Saturday (May 31).

One crew from Shrewsbury fire station was sent to the scene, but upon arrival they found it to be a false alarm.

A spokesperson from the rescue service said they believed the report to have been "malicious".

Holland & Barrett, Shrewsbury. Photo: Google

The firefighters were stood down just after 10pm.

It was one of several false alarms that Shropshire firefighters were sent to overnight on Saturday - but no others were deemed to be "suspicious".

At around 11pm, an "unknown system fault" saw crews attend the Golden Bear site in Hortonwood, Telford.

Another false alarm, at around 12.30am on Sunday, sent firefighters to Centurion Park in Shrewsbury, then another was sounded at Atcham Business Park at around 5am.