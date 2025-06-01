Firefighters clean up fuel leak on M54 in Telford
Firefighters were sent to help mop up a fuel leak on the M54 in Telford today.
By Megan Jones
Published
Last updated
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Firefighters were dispatched at around 1.30pm on Sunday (June 1) after a call reporting a fuel spillage near Junction 5 (for Telford town centre).
Crews from Telford Central and Wellington fire stations attended, along with an operations officer.
A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said the fuel leak had come from a vehicle and spilt onto the carriageway.
They added: "Crews used absorbent pads and soil to cover the spillage."
The stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received at 2.08pm.