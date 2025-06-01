Firefighters clean up fuel leak on M54 in Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Firefighters were dispatched at around 1.30pm on Sunday (June 1) after a call reporting a fuel spillage near Junction 5 (for Telford town centre).

Crews from Telford Central and Wellington fire stations attended, along with an operations officer.

The M54 at Junction 5 (Telford town centre). Photo: Google

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said the fuel leak had come from a vehicle and spilt onto the carriageway.

They added: "Crews used absorbent pads and soil to cover the spillage."

The stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received at 2.08pm.