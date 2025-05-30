Ironbridge bookshop expanding and creating 'cosy' reading room after taking over homewares shop next door

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Ironbridge Bookshop in The Square, Ironbridge, will be taking over the former homeware shop Copper Fox next door to launch ‘Book Nook’.

Designed to be a “cosy, interchangeable event space for all things bookish", customers can expect everything from author events, reading sessions, board games and more.

The expansion was announced via the business’ social media channels earlier this week.

The Ironbridge Bookshop is expanding - by taking over the Copper Fox. Photo: Tim Cooper/Google

A spokesperson for The Ironbridge Bookshop said: “We are thrilled to announce that we will be taking over the shop next door.

“It has been a busy year or two and the shop has been thriving, so much so that it’s been hard to keep up with much else!

“We’ve had a lot going on and we can’t wait to share it with everyone!”

Renovations are due to start soon and Book Nook is expected to open this summer. It has become a reality due to a start-up grant from Telford & Wrekin Council, the spokesperson added.

The new opening comes after Copper Fox announced its departure from the site to merge with fellow Ironbridge business The Little Christmas Shop in the town’s High Street.

Rebranded as Copper Fox & The Woodland Tea Room, the business opened to the public on May 12 and offers festive decorations and gifts while doubling up as a tea room with a stunning balcony all year around.

Find out more about Book Nook via The Ironbridge Bookshop’s official social media channels.