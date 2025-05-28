Telford & Wrekin Council launches tender process for £240 million building works programme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The document, outlining a major building works framework, was lodged on the Government's tender portal this week - and is asking for construction firms to bid for up to £240 million worth of new building projects.

The framework will see the successful bidders undertake a series of large-scale construction projects across the borough of Telford and Wrekin, with some individual developments exceeding £120m in value.

The authority says the framework will deliver a rolling programme of capital works across its estate over a period of eight years, between May 22, 2026 and May 21, 2034.

The Station Quarter in Telford

However the arrangement will not include routine planned maintenance on local authority properties, which is covered by a fixed-term contract and is procured under separate arrangements, the council says.

The framework will run alongside the council's £300m regeneration programme - which includes major projects in the town's 'Station Quarter' alongside a series of large-scale construction projects already underway in Oakengates, Wellington and Dawley.

The schemes include the £300m regeneration of a 6-hectare parcel of land in Telford's town centre to replace what the authority describes as "dated office and retail accommodation that no longer meets modern requirements" with a new education and learning hub, residential apartments and a 142-bedroom hotel complex.

Around half the funding for the scheme has been provided by Telford & Wrekin Council, but the work has been part-funded by West Midlands Combined Authority, the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), the Towns Fund and the Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP).

Telford & Wrekin Council says all of its current regeneration projects are due to be complete by the end of 2027.