'There is real momentum behind the idea' - Shrewsbury MP 'optimistic' that daily rail link to London will be realised soon

Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley said she is continuing to "make every possible effort" to see the introduction of a direct train service between the county town and the country's capital city.

It comes after the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer pledged his support to Mrs Buckley and other MPs in their drive for the direct service.

The new Wrexham, Shropshire and Midlands Railway (WSMR) is proposing to introduce five trains a day from Wrexham Central to London Euston, stopping at Gobowen, Shrewsbury, Telford Central, Wolverhampton, Walsall, Coleshill Parkway, Nuneaton and Milton Keynes.

WSMR has submitted an Open Access Application to the Office of Rail and Road that is responsible for access to the rail network. The application would allow WSMR to use nine vacant rail paths.

It was backed by the Department for Transport in February, and if approved, it would reinstate Shropshire's direct link with the capital after Avanti West Coast's daily train from Shrewsbury to London was scrapped in June last year.

During Prime Minister's Questions last Wednesday (May 21), Mrs Buckley asked PM Sir Keir Starmer to support the WSMR's open access application and signal the green light.

Sir Keir described the Shrewsbury MP as a "champion for better railways" and said he would "be delighted" to ensure that Mrs Buckley and other interested MPs can meet with the rail minister to put their case forward.

Mrs Buckley believes the creation of the service is just over the horizon, but has called for residents to get behind the scheme and show their support.

"I’m very optimistic now that we will soon see five direct trains per day from Shropshire to the capital city," she said.

"But, more letters of support from members of the public who want to see this service up and running would certainly be of help. And people can write to the Office of Rail and Road to add their voices to the campaign.

"I’ve been working tirelessly on this for months now, and I feel there is real momentum behind the idea, especially after the Prime Minister gave his support for this in the House of Commons last week.

"I’ve coordinated support for direct Shrewsbury to London trains from the Shropshire Chamber of Commerce, Shropshire Council, Shrewsbury Town Council, Shrewsbury Business Improvement District, and the Shropshire Bus Users Group, as well as having top-level talks with all the railway companies involved.

"This is not just about a vastly improved service to the capital, but also about supporting our local businesses and creating new jobs. I am determined to make every possible effort on this.

"I truly believe this new service would see Shrewsbury once again become the vital economic hub between Shropshire and the capital - and indeed between Wales and the capital - and would demonstrate our county town is well and truly open for business.

"I will leave no stone unturned as far as this is concerned."

Learn more about how to contact the Office of Rail and Road at https://www.orr.gov.uk/contact-us.