Shropshire's independent cinemas unite for three-day summer celebration of film

This July, four independent cinemas will launch a new partnership, Shropshire Independent Cinema (SIC) with The Rural Remix, a weekend celebration of films, local artists and the Shropshire community.

The Ludlow Assembly Rooms, Old Market Hall in Shrewsbury, Wem Town Hall and Wellington Orbit have come together to share marketing wisdom and plan creative collaborations.

SIC’s Carina Cartland, based at the Old Market Hall, said: “It’s been inspiring to join forces to explore what independent cinema means to Shropshire’s local communities.”

The initiative, held from July 11 to 13, is being supported by funding from the BFI National Lottery as part of the BFI Film Audience Network and bookings will open on May 19.

The team is looking to expand its network of similarly pioneering partners, from local community groups and businesses to independent arts and media organisations, currently including Arts Alive’s Flicks in the Sticks and Sunshine Radio.

The station will broadcast live from Ludlow Assembly Rooms at the event.

Wellington Orbit will be presenting a vision of rural dystopia in the history of film, as the Orbit goes zombie crazy, with Pride and Prejudice (2005), Pride and Prejudice with Zombies (2016) and Danny Boyle’s new film 28 Years Later.

Farming and foodie locals will be invited to The Big Cheese Off, at Wem Town Hall. Inspired by Holy Cow, the earthy, youthful French farming drama about loss, love and cheese, Shropshire cheeses will be pitted against the local French cheese from the film.

Meanwhile, over at Ludlow, animator Lewis Heriz is offering a free workshop for families and audiences booking tickets to Ken Loach’s British classic Kes.

Shrewsbury’s Old Market Hall will host a red carpet gala screening of the film choice - to be announced - of 2025’s Shropshire Young Curators.

These young locals, aged 15 to 19, are working with the historic cinema to create an immersive experience around a black-tie event with film-themed ales, mocktails and some special film introductions.

Accessible by rail and held in picturesque market towns across a landscape famed for its beauty, The Rural Remix offers a slice of authentic rural culture to locals and visitors beyond the county, as well, from the West Midlands to London and beyond.

Rose Horner from Wem Town Hall said: “I’m excited to be able to showcase Shropshire’s independent cinema scene. The Rural Remix is an event you won’t find at a multiplex, with themed dress-ups, cocktails, local cheeses, crafting and more.”

For further information, please visit the official SIC website.