Civic flag raised in Telford town centre for 80th anniversary of VE Day

The event, hosted by Telford & Wrekin Council at Southwater Square, honoured the sacrifices made during the Second World War and celebrated Victory in Europe Day — a moment that marked the end of conflict in Europe in 1945.

VE Day celebrations are underway. Photo: Shaun Davies MP

Councillors, veterans and residents gathered to pay tribute, as the Union Flag was raised in a show of respect and remembrance.

Shaun Davies MP attended alongside the council leader Councillor Lee Carter, the mayor of Telford and Wrekin Ian Preece, and representatives from the armed forces and local veteran groups.

Shaun Davies MP attended with the council leader, the mayor, and representatives from the armed forces and local veteran groups. Photo: Shaun Davies MP

He said: "It’s a real honour to stand with our community and reflect on the bravery and resilience of the generation that brought peace to Europe.

“In Telford we are proud to fly our flags all year round, and events like today’s flag raising are essential in preserving our shared history and ensuring that future generations here in Telford understand the sacrifices that were made.

This year marks 80 years since VE Day. Photo: Shaun Davies MP

"I’m incredibly proud of our town for organising a wide range of VE Day celebrations, starting today and continuing throughout the weekend. I look forward to joining as many events as possible to share this significant occasion with the people of Telford."

While many VE Day celebrations are taking place today, there are plenty happening across this week and even later this month. Find out more information here.