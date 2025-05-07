‘Real fear’ of losing some parish councils in Telford and Wrekin as boundary review decision looms

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Papers released in advance of a meeting next week indicate that merging or dissolution of councils is on the cards, as is a change in councillor numbers.

Telford & Wrekin Council's Boundary Review Committee is due to meet next Monday (May 12).

Borough councillor Gareth Thomas (Conservative, Wrockwardine), who sits on the committee, said the process has been a “mess from the start, and these repeated delays are creating uncertainty for our local communities".

“People are proud of their towns and parishes — they represent our history, our identity, and our sense of place.

Councillor Gareth Thomas. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

“The prospect of losing parish councils altogether is a real fear in some areas, and Telford & Wrekin Council is showing little regard for what that means to residents. It’s a clear sign that they’re out of touch with the communities they’re supposed to serve.”

Councillor Thomas added: “Behind every parish and town council are dedicated staff - clerks, administrators, support workers - who are now under unnecessary pressure and stress because of the uncertainty this review, and delay has created.”

Wrekin Conservatives also claimed that a previous review had been “cancelled” but the councillor in charge of the review said ‘delays’ had been because town and parish coucils asked for more time. He added that a previous decision had not been a “cancellation".

Councillor Paul Davis (Labour, Haygate & Park) chairs Telford & Wrekin Council’s Boundary Review Committee.

He said: “The Community Governance Review process and timescale has been clearly communicated to town and parish councils, community stakeholders and local residents.

“During the most recent phase, town and parish councils fed back that they needed more time to consider their positions, so Telford & Wrekin Council extended that consultation by a further three weeks.”

The date of the Boundary Review Committee meeting to review the results of this consultation was also moved to next Monday.

“This was clearly communicated to all committee members,” said Councillor Davis.

He added that the previous Community Governance Review in September 2023 was “completed, not cancelled".

He added that limited feedback and engagement “meant there were no grounds to propose any amendments to arrangements".

Councillor Paul Davis

Councillor Davis added: “Town and parish councils are a vital layer of local government and play an important role in their local communities.

“However, these communities have changed considerably since the existing governance structure was established, so it is only right that they are reviewed and amended, if necessary, and the committee takes the time to ensure town and parish councils continue to represent their local areas and communities effectively.”

A report to the Boundary Review Committee highlights the areas of Horton; Chetwynd and Edgmond; Waters Upton and Ercall Magna; and Rodington where options have been put together.

A cull of councillors is also on the cards as borough council officials have also been looking at the ratio of elected reprentatives to electors.

The papers state that “where the draft proposals indicate that town or parish councils will merge or be dissolved, it would be helpful for comments to be received in relation to the way in which any assets owned by the respective council(s) should be dealt with".

“For example, in the case of the dissolution of a town/parish council and the creation of two new ones, where should the assets be distributed and why?”

The review is looking at the number of parish councillors in the 29 town and parish councils in the area. Town councils include Newport, Wellington, Oakengates and Madeley. Parishes include Wrockwardine, Little Wenlock, Dawley Hamlets and The Gorge.

“When looking at the ratio of councillors to electors, it can be seen that there is a significant difference between those parishes in urban areas when compared to those in rural areas,” the papers say.

“An example is the current arrangements in Kynnersley where each councillor represents an average of 29 electors when compared to St Georges and Priorslee where they represent an average of 927 electors.”

Telford & Wrekin Council has received 292 responses to a first phase of consultation.

“Six submissions were about all town and parish councils with some seeking the abolition of this layer of local government whilst others emphasised the importance of retaining it,” the papers say.

“On this point, it should be noted that government guidance indicates that, where an area is already parished, the expectation is that it shall remain parished. Changes that remove a layer of democracy would not be supported by government.”

The papers add that “all local councils should be viable in terms of providing at least some local services and they need to be easy to reach and accessible".

After Monday’s meeting has confirmed the draft proposals that it wishes to put forward, a second phase of consultation will take place. This second consultation phase will run from Monday, May 19, to July 14.

After the second phase of consultation has closed, the Boundary Review Committee will meet to consider the final town and parish arrangements to be implemented with effect from the scheduled elections in May 2027.