'We are very proud of our local links to both the military and defence sector' - Telford MP on veteran support

Speaking ahead of the 80th anniversary of VE Day this Thursday (May 8), Telford MP Shaun Davies said he and the Labour Government have ambitions to further enhance veteran support.

Shropshire has strong links to the armed forces through RAF bases at Cosford and Shawbury, and MOD Donnington.

This week, residents across Shropshire and beyond are remembering those who gave their lives to fight.

A Lancaster bomber will fly over the RAF Midlands Museum in Cosford this Saturday, paying tribute to all those who fought in the Second World War.

A Lancaster bomber will fly over Shropshire this weekend. Picture: RAF Museum.

With thousands of veterans across the region and within his own constituency, Shaun Davies MP spoke of the importance of maintaining and improving support.

Mr Davies said supporting veterans "is personal" for him: "My family are from a service personnel background and members have served in all of the three main services.

"I am part of the Parliamentary Armed Forces Scheme that is a scheme to get MPs engaging with our military personnel, I am doing that with the RAF.

"I know how important it is to the country that our service offer is better and our new Veterans Minister Alistair Carns has been here in Telford to see the work that we are doing and is ambitious about making things even better, and we are looking forward to playing our part in that.

"We are very proud of our local links to both the military and defence sector. We are making and will continue to make things that are really important to the military.

"We have got 4,000 veterans who live in Telford alone and further afield into The Wrekin and Shropshire.

"It is really important and I am delighted that as a community that we are putting so many events on to mark the special occasion."