Longstanding Newport shop announces shock closure in another blow to the town’s high street

Number 45 in High Street, Newport, will serve its last customers on June 1 this year.

The independent gift shop first opened in October 2009 before moving the bustling main street in 2016.

It stocks a wide range of gifts from reputable companies such as Emma Bridgewater, Lily Flame, Joma Jewellery, Jellycat, Liga, Pure Lakes and East of India, offering gifts for every occasion.

The closure, which was announced on the business’ official social media channels, was said to be due to the “many challenges” high street retail shops are facing - from increasing costs to reduced footfall post-pandemic.

Number 45 in High Street, Newport, is shutting its doors permanently in June. Photo: Number 45/Google

The Facebook post said: “Dear Friends,

“It is with great sadness and a very heavy heart that after 16 years on Newport’s High Street, Number 45 will be closing its doors on 1st June 2025.

“As I’m sure you will all appreciate this was not an easy decision, and it was made after careful consideration of all available options.

“As you are aware high street retail has faced many challenges since Covid, footfall has fallen and costs are continuing to increase, therefore it is no longer sustainable.”

The business also thanked its current and past staff members as well as its “loyal” customers, who have been the “driving force to continue over the years”.

The post said: “I sincerely want to thank all of Team 45: Sharon, Tracy, Sophie, Janet, Kerry, Libby and Abbie. Your passion and hard work has been the core of our journey. Your dedication and enthusiasm has made each day a joy to come to work.

“I would also like to say a big thank you to the past members of Team 45 too.

“To our customers and supporters …. Thank you, Thank you, Thank you. Your loyalty and support of our lovely little shop has been my driving force to continue over the years.

“Please bear with us this week while we all get used to our news.”

Number 45 will be shut on Wednesday and Thursday this week (April 30 - May 1) as the business prepares for a closing down sale, which is set to launch on Friday, May 2.

It is the latest business to announce closure in Newport. Earlier this year, the owner of CoCo 64 Home announced the store will be shutting for good in May while women’s clothing shop Daisy Chain shut its doors a few weeks ago.

Find out more information about Number 45 via the official website and social media channels.